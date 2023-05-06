50 years after Secretariat's Triple Crown win, visit his final resting place at Claiborne Farm

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown win.

I've been doing a deep dive on "Big Red," and what better place to learn more about him then the place where he lived for many years, Claiborne Farm in Paris.

Twice a day, all year long, southern hospitality and a lesson in the horse industry can be found at the farm.

Gillian Murtagh Anderberg and her husband Eric traveled from Rockford, Illinois.

"I ride horses myself, so I've got a huge appreciation for thoroughbreds, good breeding, and the kind of program they have here, so it's an amazing opportunity to see the top of the field, the gold standard for what we do with horses," Anderberg said.

Of course, the top attraction walking where the mighty Secretariat once stood in retirement.

Chris Hartling, who is visiting from Utah said, "It's amazing, it's one of those... it's almost hallowed ground. Because he was such an amazing horse."

"Over the years we've had a lot of strange requests like people wanting to get married over top his grave... And like I said, people will just break down and cry. It's amazing what he meant to so many people," Walker Hancock, President of Claiborne Farm said.

The fame of Secretariat has extended to Claiborne Farm and the industry itself, attracting fans who then get a better appreciation for the horse world.

Visiting during Secretariat's 50th anniversary felt a little more special for some.

"Especially seeing the stall where Secretariat used to stand," Anderberg said. "It's unbelievable."

Because it's about more than the passage of time, more than setting records that still stand today. It's about celebrating memories.

If you'd like to visit Claiborne Farm, book a tour at Visit - Claiborne (claibornefarm.com).