Baffert calls for more testing on Medina Spirit in lawsuit, claims he didn't violate state racing rules

(LEX 18) — Trainer Bob Baffert has filed a lawsuit asking a judge for additional testing on Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's urine.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the banned substance Betamethasone following the 147th Kentucky Derby in May.

Attorneys for Baffert filed the suit in Franklin Circuit Court. They claim the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's rules do not specify that the application of Betamethasone through a topical ointment is illegal.

Baffert is claiming the urine samples could prove that the substance came from the ointment and not an injection.

Read the full lawsuit below:

Baffert has been suspended from Churchill Downs for two years.