Watch
SportsRace to the Derby

Actions

Baffert calls for more testing on Medina Spirit in lawsuit, claims he didn't violate state racing rules

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Trainer Bob Baffert watches his Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner during a workout at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Baffert has three horses competing in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby which is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
bob baffert
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 13:49:59-04

(LEX 18) — Trainer Bob Baffert has filed a lawsuit asking a judge for additional testing on Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's urine.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the banned substance Betamethasone following the 147th Kentucky Derby in May.

Attorneys for Baffert filed the suit in Franklin Circuit Court. They claim the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's rules do not specify that the application of Betamethasone through a topical ointment is illegal.

Baffert is claiming the urine samples could prove that the substance came from the ointment and not an injection.

Read the full lawsuit below:

Baffert has been suspended from Churchill Downs for two years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight