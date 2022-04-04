Watch
Baffert wins at Santa Anita before 90-day suspension begins

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - Trainer Bob Baffert waits for the Breeders' Cup horse races at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021. The Kentucky Court of Appeals on Friday, April 1, rejected Baffert’s motion for emergency relief from a 90-day suspension. As a result of the order signed by Acting Chief Judge Allison Jones, the Hall of Fame trainer’s suspension is scheduled to begin Monday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 04, 2022
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Bob Baffert won the sixth race at Santa Anita, sending the Hall of Fame trainer out a winner two days before his 90-day suspension begins.

Baffert was suspended for 90 days from any Kentucky race track starting March 8 through June 5, 2022. In March, a judge agreed to delay the start of the suspension to April 4.

On Saturday, Baffert was in the winner’s circle with Shaaz after the $72,000 race. He was joined by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who was aboard for the 2 3/4-length victory.

Cezanne finished second in the $400,000 Oaklawn Mile in Hot Springs, Arkansas, losing by a neck.

Baffert decided to scratch Eda from her scheduled start in the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes at the Arkansas track.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

