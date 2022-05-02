Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala releases 2022 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 33rd annual gala happening Friday, May 6.

The celebrity guests will include:



Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Sam Hunt

Orlando Bloom

Justin Hartley

Darius Rucker

New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant

Richie Sambora

Blair Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Stephen Dorff

Joey Fatone

Travis Tritt

Taylor Dayne

Orianthi Panagaris

Lamar Jackson

Courtney Sixx

Sofia Pernas

Chase Rice

Judge Greg Mathis

Tanya Tucker

Tamar Braxton

Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead

Scott Haze

Duke Nicholson

William F. Jordan, Jr.

The event is held at the Louisville, Kentucky home of Patricia Barnstable Brown.

The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past thirteen years. Founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with Patricia’s late husband Dr. David E. Brown,

This year’s gala will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6.