Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala releases 2022 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 33rd annual gala happening Friday, May 6.
The celebrity guests will include:
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- Sam Hunt
- Orlando Bloom
- Justin Hartley
- Darius Rucker
- New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant
- Richie Sambora
- Blair Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- Stephen Dorff
- Joey Fatone
- Travis Tritt
- Taylor Dayne
- Orianthi Panagaris
- Lamar Jackson
- Courtney Sixx
- Sofia Pernas
- Chase Rice
- Judge Greg Mathis
- Tanya Tucker
- Tamar Braxton
- Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA
- Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead
- Scott Haze
- Duke Nicholson
- William F. Jordan, Jr.
The event is held at the Louisville, Kentucky home of Patricia Barnstable Brown.
The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past thirteen years. Founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with Patricia’s late husband Dr. David E. Brown,
This year’s gala will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6.