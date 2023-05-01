Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala releases 2023 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual gala happening Friday, May 5.

The celebrity guests include:



Patrick Mahomes

Chris Pine

Peyton Manning

Jack Harlow

Aaron Rodgers

Smokey Robinson

Boyz II Men

Justin Hartley

Ritchie Sambora

Eddie Montgomery

Travis Tritt

Doug E. Fresh

Joey Fatone

Bill Bellamy

Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead

Jordan Smith

Emmitt Smith

Billy Gilman

Rachel Platten

Ian Bohen

Bret Baier

Robert Pine

David Bakhtiari

Randall Cobb

Jimmy Graham

A.J. Hawk

Matt Flynn

Brian Bulaga

Blake Bell

Shane Buechele

Brandon Stokley

The event is held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the Louisville, Kentucky home of Patricia Barnstable Brown.

About the Barnstable Brown Gala

The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past thirteen years. Founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with their mother Wilma Barnstable and Patricia’s late husband Dr. David E. Brown.