Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala releases 2023 celebrity lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual gala happening Friday, May 5.
The celebrity guests include:
- Patrick Mahomes
- Chris Pine
- Peyton Manning
- Jack Harlow
- Aaron Rodgers
- Smokey Robinson
- Boyz II Men
- Justin Hartley
- Ritchie Sambora
- Eddie Montgomery
- Travis Tritt
- Doug E. Fresh
- Joey Fatone
- Bill Bellamy
- Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead
- Jordan Smith
- Emmitt Smith
- Billy Gilman
- Rachel Platten
- Ian Bohen
- Bret Baier
- Robert Pine
- David Bakhtiari
- Randall Cobb
- Jimmy Graham
- A.J. Hawk
- Matt Flynn
- Brian Bulaga
- Blake Bell
- Shane Buechele
- Brandon Stokley
The event is held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the Louisville, Kentucky home of Patricia Barnstable Brown.
About the Barnstable Brown Gala
The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past thirteen years. Founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with their mother Wilma Barnstable and Patricia’s late husband Dr. David E. Brown.