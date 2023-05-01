Watch Now
SportsRace to the Derby

Actions

Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala releases 2023 celebrity lineup

IMG_3017.jpg
Evelyn Schultz
IMG_3017.jpg
Posted at 7:10 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 07:32:08-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual gala happening Friday, May 5.

The celebrity guests include:

  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Chris Pine
  • Peyton Manning
  • Jack Harlow
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Smokey Robinson
  • Boyz II Men
  • Justin Hartley
  • Ritchie Sambora
  • Eddie Montgomery
  • Travis Tritt
  • Doug E. Fresh
  • Joey Fatone
  • Bill Bellamy
  • Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Jordan Smith
  • Emmitt Smith
  • Billy Gilman
  • Rachel Platten
  • Ian Bohen
  • Bret Baier
  • Robert Pine
  • David Bakhtiari
  • Randall Cobb
  • Jimmy Graham
  • A.J. Hawk
  • Matt Flynn
  • Brian Bulaga
  • Blake Bell
  • Shane Buechele
  • Brandon Stokley

The event is held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the Louisville, Kentucky home of Patricia Barnstable Brown.

About the Barnstable Brown Gala

The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $17,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past thirteen years. Founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with their mother Wilma Barnstable and Patricia’s late husband Dr. David E. Brown.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!