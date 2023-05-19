Watch Now
Bob Baffert is back at the Preakness, his first Triple Crown race in 2 years

Julio Cortez/AP
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the stables ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 19, 2023
BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert is back at the Preakness for his first Triple Crown race in two years.

National Treasure is his first horse set to run in the series since Medina Spirit at the 2021 Preakness.

Baffert was barred from the Kentucky Derby in 2022 and 2023 since winner Medina Spirit was disqualified for failing a postrace drug test.

He could not enter a horse in the Preakness or Belmont last year because of a suspension in Kentucky that Maryland and New York honored.

Baffert is going for a record-breaking eighth victory in the Preakness.

