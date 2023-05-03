Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Bardstown during Derby week

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Come see the Budweiser Clydesdales in Bardstown during Derby Week from May 3-7.

Public viewing is happening 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, located at 501 E. Stephen Foster Avenue.

A parade is scheduled through downtown Bardstown at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

A full hitch parade is happening 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Log Still Distillery, located at 225 Dee Head Rd in New Haven, KY.

A viewing day at My Old Kentucky Home State Park is 1-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

"My Old Kentucky BBQ" is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

More event details available here.