Celebrity lineup announced for 2026 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The celebrity lineup for the 2026 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, held on May 1 at 8 p.m. in Louisville, has been announced.
The celebrity guests include:
- Patti LaBelle
- Chaka Khan
- The War and Treaty
- Dasha
- Luis Fonsi
- Lance Bass
- Joey Fatone
- Howie Dorough
- Tanya Tucker
- Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead
- Dana White
- Doug E. Fresh
- Sergio García
- T.I.
- Brian Quinn
- Madison LeCroy
- Odette Annable
- Andrew Walker
- Nate Smith
- Billy Gilman
- Forrie J. Smith
- Dalton Davis
According to a press release, additional surprise celebrity guests and athletes will be announced.
The release states that the gala is at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home.
“Our historic 37th year will be extraordinary,” said Patricia. “We’re so excited to celebrate with all of our friends!”