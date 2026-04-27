Celebrity lineup announced for 2026 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The celebrity lineup for the 2026 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, held on May 1 at 8 p.m. in Louisville, has been announced.

The celebrity guests include:

Patti LaBelle

Chaka Khan

The War and Treaty

Dasha

Luis Fonsi

Lance Bass

Joey Fatone

Howie Dorough

Tanya Tucker

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead

Dana White

Doug E. Fresh

Sergio García

T.I.

Brian Quinn

Madison LeCroy

Odette Annable

Andrew Walker

Nate Smith

Billy Gilman

Forrie J. Smith

Dalton Davis

According to a press release, additional surprise celebrity guests and athletes will be announced.

The release states that the gala is at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home.

“Our historic 37th year will be extraordinary,” said Patricia. “We’re so excited to celebrate with all of our friends!”