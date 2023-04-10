Watch Now
Chaos, upset on final major weekend of Kentucky Derby preps

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Practical Move and jockey Ramon Vazquez, right, nose out Mandarin Hero, middle, with Kazushi Kimura, and Skinner, left, with Victor Espinoza, for victory in the Grade I, $750,000 Santa Anita Derby horse race Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Practical Move held off Japan’s Mandarin Hero by a nose to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby and solidify his status as a top contender in next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Practical Move ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.69. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, the 3-year-old colt paid $4, $3 and $2.20.

At Keeneland, Tapit Trice won the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck. Lord Miles pulled a stunning upset at 59-1 odds to win the Wood Memorial in New York.

All three winners earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

