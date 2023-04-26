Churchill Downs previews new $90 million First Turn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs previewed the new $90 million First Turn, which debuts Thurby of Kentucky Derby Week.

The project upgraded and expanded what was formerly 3,400 temporary Oaks and Derby seats to 5,100 all-inclusive permanent stadium seats with improved amenities.

The permanent construction includes the First Turn Club; a 50,000 sq. ft. venue below the new stadium seats that serve as premium seating for up to 2,000 guests who have access to an adjacent trackside reserved viewing terrace.

The communal dining area allows groups (ranging from two to ten guests) to experience upscale dining near a 360-degree video board.

In total, the project delivers 7,100 all-inclusive seats, which is 3,700 more reserved seats than were previously in this area.

Limited two-day Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby Day inventory is still available in the new First Turn Club Dining.

Two-day packages, which include all-inclusive food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and a program each day, are $2,624 per seat.