Churchill Downs to resume live racing in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs Racetrack will resume live racing for the regularly scheduled meet beginning September 14, according to a news release from Churchill Downs Incorporated.

The meet will take place following a temporary suspension of racing operations to conduct an internal safety review.

Following an evaluation of existing safety protocols and an assessment of industry best practices, Churchill Downs has implemented several key enhancements to further ensure the safety and well-being of equine and human athletes. Key elements include:



Infrastructure Upgrades: Analysis by multiple leading industry experts found no issues with the racing surfaces, however, to further maximize surface oversight and consistency, the Racetrack has invested in additional new surface maintenance equipment and committed to doubling the frequency of surface testing.

Increased Veterinary Oversight: Additional resources will be added to CDI’s highly qualified veterinary team to provide additional monitoring and specialized care for horses and assist in pre-race inspections and entry screening.

Collaboration with Industry Experts: Work will continue with HISA and other industry experts to predict at-risk horses using up-to-date data and advanced analytic techniques.

Establish Safety Management Committee: A new safety committee will be established consisting of horsemen designees, racetrack employees and veterinarians to candidly discuss concerns and observations to constantly provide real time feedback on areas of improvement.

Tickets are on sale for the entire 40-day September and Fall meets at Churchill Downs and can be purchased here.

The September meet runs through October 1. The Fall meet runs from October 29 through November 26.