Country music icon Wynonna Judd to perform National Anthem at Kentucky Derby 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music icon and Kentucky native Wynonna Judd is set to perform the National Anthem at Derby 150 on Saturday, May 4.

The performance will kick off the Run for the Roses at 5:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBC.

“I am so proud to represent my home state, taking part in one of the most storied and iconic traditions,”

Wynonna Judd said in a press release. “The Kentucky Derby is something I look forward to every year, and being able to perform this year makes the momentous event even more special.”

Derby weekend will include stars such as Martha Stewart, Sonny Choi, and Lana Scott.

