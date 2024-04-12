Watch Now
SportsRace to the Derby

Actions

Country music icon Wynonna Judd to perform National Anthem at Kentucky Derby 150

Wynonna Judd
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Wynonna Judd arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Wynonna Judd
Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 11:10:29-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music icon and Kentucky native Wynonna Judd is set to perform the National Anthem at Derby 150 on Saturday, May 4.

The performance will kick off the Run for the Roses at 5:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBC.

“I am so proud to represent my home state, taking part in one of the most storied and iconic traditions,”
Wynonna Judd said in a press release. “The Kentucky Derby is something I look forward to every year, and being able to perform this year makes the momentous event even more special.”

Derby weekend will include stars such as Martha Stewart, Sonny Choi, and Lana Scott.

For more details about the Kentucky Derby, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18