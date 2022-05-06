Derby betting at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Drive-thru betting lines opened Friday at Keeneland ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

"I made my bet and I picked the horses, so I know I got the winner," said bettor Billy Bussell.

Whether it's your first time or just tradition, thousands come out each year for a chance to win big.

"We've had between 10,000 and 20,000 people that come to Keeneland to bet the Kentucky Derby," said Keeneland's Director of Wagering, Jim Goodman.

He said this year he expects over 2 million dollars in wagering money to come through Keeneland this derby season. A small chunk of the 233 million dollars bet nationwide in 2021.

'A big moneymaker for Churchill Downs and for Keeneland," said Goodman.

Especially since, according to Goodman, you don't need to put in a lot to win big.

"With a derby with 20 horses, you can bet a 2-dollar exacta box and maybe get back hundreds of dollars," he explained.

When it comes to picking a betting strategy... Everyone seems to have a different plan.'

"Names and numbers," said one bettor.

"I haven't bet all season so since I haven't bet all season, I'm blowing it," said a Keeneland employee.

Goodman says just don't blow it too much.