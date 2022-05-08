Derby Day at Keeneland wraps up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Derby Day is ending at Keeneland. So many people enjoyed the Derby Day out here at Keeneland. Many people weathered the elements to continue enjoying the day.

One fan, Shelby Clark says, "Rain or shine it's derby time."

Ladies enjoying the day, all students at UK, came out to enjoy signature drinks and racing.

Clark says, "We started around one so we're in it for the long-haul today. We're full-on troopers."

Another student, Rachael Beller, says, "We've been standing in the rain we've been here for all of it."

This Derby Day there were activities for the whole family to join in on, like music and even a kid’s room.

One parent Charles Faulkner, says, "Really just listen to the live music. Haven't been able to do anything much else because she's just dancing so much."

We ran into one special guest who was spending her first derby day at Keeneland with family and friends just one day after getting married – newlywed Nina Bell.

"All my friends and some family from Florida came from California, from all over. We really wanted to have a Kentucky-inspired experience for everybody. So, we said let's get married derby weekend and let's head to Keeneland,” says Bell.

This bride tied the knot in Lexington and wanted to complete her trip with the entire Kentucky experience. A moment she'll remember forever, "Ever and ever and ever -- and I bought tons of things from the gift shop, to make sure I never forget my incredible experience,” says Bell.

The big race of the day just wrapped up at Church Hill Downs. So many people are still out at Keeneland wrapping up this year’s Derby Day.