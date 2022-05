LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ethereal Road has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby.

Derby officials made the announcement early Friday morning. Rich Strike will take the horse's spot, and currently has 30-1 odds of winning.

Coady Photography/Churchill Downs

Ethereal Road would have given Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas a chance at his fifth Kentucky Derby victory, and his first since 1999.

Rattle N Roll was also scratched as a potential replacement for Saturday's Derby.