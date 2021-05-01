Fashion and history align at the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Horses may take center stage on Derby day, but fashion is not too far off in the wings.

Some may wonder where did the tradition of wearing hats come from?

Fashion trends are both set and broken at the track.

This story begins when the Derby started... nearly 150 years ago.

Needless to say, we tend to dress a bit differently than we did back then in our everyday lives, but it's traditions like hat-wearing that became part of what going to the Derby is all about.

It's a race that began just after the Civil War.

"Changing silhouettes, the changing, different kinds of patterns, trends, different kinds of hats, things like that," said Jessica Whitehead, Curator of Collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum. "And of course hats were a major part of most day to day ensembles, until about the late 1960s, so the hat as a 'thing' for the Derby really didn't come around until after those weren't being worn every day and it was a special occasion to start wearing hats."

The hats stuck and became part of the threadwork of a proper Derby outfit.

"There will always be haute couture. But there's also that wild and wacky home, homegrown DIY kind of cart of Derby and the Derby fashion experience that we all know and love and love to watch."

Some of those even making their way into the Kentucky Derby Museum.

"Gigantic hats out of materials they found that their home, you know, tissue paper trash bags that you wouldn't see anywhere else but here on Derby day," said Whitehead.

A day that now requires another accessory: a mask.

"Just as you need a nice purse, you need a nice mask," said Whitehead. "And yeah, it's just one of those social trends that 100 years from now we'll look back and say, 'you know, that really tells us something about that period, and it was a piece of fashion that tells us that.'"

A fashion trend and now a health trend that may make its way to the history books in a colorful and memorable way.

Masks have become either a statement piece or something race-goers are trying to have blend in with their outfits.

Regardless, this added accessory makes for a Derby no one will soon forget.