First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — A top contender has been scratched from the Preakness 36 hours before the Triple Crown race.

Brad Cox-trained First Mission was pulled from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians. That leaves the field at seven.

First Mission was the second betting choice at 5-2 behind Kentucky Derby winner and favorite Mage.

Five horses were scratched in the days and hours leading up to the Derby. That included favorite Forte after state racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot.