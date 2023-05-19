Watch Now
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race

Julio Cortez/AP
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 7:45 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 07:47:14-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — A top contender has been scratched from the Preakness 36 hours before the Triple Crown race.

Brad Cox-trained First Mission was pulled from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians. That leaves the field at seven.

First Mission was the second betting choice at 5-2 behind Kentucky Derby winner and favorite Mage.

Five horses were scratched in the days and hours leading up to the Derby. That included favorite Forte after state racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot.

