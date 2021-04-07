General Admission KY Oaks & Derby tickets for sale today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — After changes to the Kentucky Derby in 2020, Churchill Downs is once again welcoming General Admission ticketing to the 2021 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

A limited number of Infield-only General Admission tickets for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby go on sale Wednesday, April 7 at noon.

A limited number of Infield-only General Admission tickets for the April 30 Longines Kentucky Oaks and May 1 @KentuckyDerby will go on sale at 12 pm ET on Wednesday at https://t.co/nBNPD6Tsau



According to the Kentucky Derby website, General Admission tickets are for Infield standing room only, with no track view and no reserved seat. There is no access to the Paddock or front side seating areas.

You must enter through the Infield Gate.

The pricing for a 2-day Oaks and Derby ticket is $120, if purchased by April 18, 2021. It includes a race day program, while supplies last.

