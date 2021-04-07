Watch
SportsRace to the Derby

Actions

General Admission KY Oaks & Derby tickets for sale today

items.[0].image.alt
KY Derby Logo
KY DERBY.jpg
Posted at 5:03 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 05:03:24-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — After changes to the Kentucky Derby in 2020, Churchill Downs is once again welcoming General Admission ticketing to the 2021 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

A limited number of Infield-only General Admission tickets for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby go on sale Wednesday, April 7 at noon.

According to the Kentucky Derby website, General Admission tickets are for Infield standing room only, with no track view and no reserved seat. There is no access to the Paddock or front side seating areas.

You must enter through the Infield Gate.

The pricing for a 2-day Oaks and Derby ticket is $120, if purchased by April 18, 2021. It includes a race day program, while supplies last.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight