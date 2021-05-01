History of the mint julep: a Kentucky Derby tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — People usually have a strong feeling about mint juleps -- they either love them or hate them.

But, where did the mint julep come from, and how did the drink become a Kentucky Derby tradition?

"Mint juleps are very old," said Jessica Whitehead, curator of collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum. "There's some great war letters of where doctors are suggesting that patients should take a mint julep in the morning to help them out with their constitution."

LEX 18

Post-war, the drinks were part of southern society.

"The mint julep was served at the first Kentucky Derby, just as it would have been served many places in the South during that period," Whitehead said. "And mint was grown on the grounds here at Churchill Downs in 1875. it was really just a part of the culture at the time and so naturally became part of the Derby."

LEX 18

But it was the derby that put bourbon in the mint julep.

"That's a Kentucky specialty," Whitehead said. "We made the mint julep become synonymous with bourbon because bourbon is synonymous with Kentucky."

It's a Kentucky and Derby specialty that remains a first-Saturday-in-May must-have nearly 150 years later.

"The Kentucky Derby is such a bucket list item for so many people and within that bucket list, there's a smaller bucket list of what you have to do at the Kentucky Derby. and yeah, the mint julep's part of that," Whitehead said.