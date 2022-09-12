Keeneland September Yearling Sale offers VR 360 experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale, happening Sep. 12-13, will broadcast from a 360º virtual perspective. According to Keeneland, the yearling sale will become the first Thoroughbred auction anywhere to broadcast from a 360º virtual perspective.

Keeneland will broadcast the Book 1 sale in both the VR 360 perspective (expect a delay of approximately two minutes) and the traditional livestream view on Keeneland.com and Keeneland’s YouTube channel.

Sessions begin at 1 p.m. ET.

How to Watch in VR: Fans can watch on their desktop or mobile devices or via a VR headset.

How to Tune In with VR: This livestream will be available through the Keeneland 360 YouTube page accessible on desktop, mobile, or headset. For more details or direct access to this stream, visit keeneland.com/360.

Keeneland will make available a 360º viewing experience at Keeneland for guests to take part in the Saddling Paddock Chalet.

Additional recorded VR 360 views of the September Sale will be available via Keeneland’s social media platforms over the course of the auction.

A total of 367 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Click here to see a preview of the September Sale Book 1 360º virtual experience.