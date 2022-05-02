Watch
Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

Gregory Payan/AP
FILE - Jockey Mike Smith talks with trainer Bob Baffert after winning the Grade 2 Alysheba at Churchill Downs, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert's absence while suspended shadows over the race particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Posted at 9:02 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 09:02:19-04

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races.

Baffert's absence while suspended shadows over the race particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders.

Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.

Taiba could become the first horse since 1883 to win the Derby with two or fewer previous starts.

And Taiba's jockey, Mike Smith, is looking to become the oldest jockey to win the Derby.

