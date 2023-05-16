Kentucky Derby winner Mage set as 8-5 morning line favorite for Preakness

HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage has been installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness.

He's the only horse in the field of eight set to take part in the second race of horse racing's Triple Crown two weeks after running in the Derby. It’s the first Preakness since 1969 with just one Derby horse.

Mage will face seven fresh horses in an attempt to keep open the possibility of the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. He drew the No. 3 post.

Mage won the Derby at odds of 15-1 as one of 18 horses in the race.