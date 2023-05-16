Watch Now
SportsRace to the Derby

Actions

Kentucky Derby winner Mage set as 8-5 morning line favorite for Preakness

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Jeff Roberson/AP
Javier Castellano, atop Mage, reacts in the winner's circle after winning the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 07:49:01-04

HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage has been installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness.

He's the only horse in the field of eight set to take part in the second race of horse racing's Triple Crown two weeks after running in the Derby. It’s the first Preakness since 1969 with just one Derby horse.

Mage will face seven fresh horses in an attempt to keep open the possibility of the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. He drew the No. 3 post.

Mage won the Derby at odds of 15-1 as one of 18 horses in the race.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth