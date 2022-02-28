Watch
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denies Baffert's stay of suspension

Posted at 7:50 AM, Feb 28, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s racing director has denied Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension by stewards in their ruling that also disqualified Medina Spirit as Kentucky Derby winner.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards suspended Baffert for 90 days and fined the Hall of Fame trainer $7,500.

They also stripped the now-deceased Medina Spirit of the victory for testing positive for the steroid betamethasone following the Derby last May 1.

KHRC director Marc A. Guilfoil on Friday sent a letter to Baffert’s attorneys saying he did “not find good cause” to stay the rulings.

He added that the attorneys could petition for a review of his decision.

