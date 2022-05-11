Kentucky Horse Racing Commission says Derby, Oaks drug tests have come back clean

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rich Strike will maintain his 2022 Kentucky Derby win, and Secret Oath will keep her Kentucky Oaks title.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission reported that all post-race samples from both the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks were cleared.

Rich Strike won this year's Derby in a stunning 80-1 upset. Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length.

The horse wasn't even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

Rich Strike and Secret Oath will likely face each other on May 21 in the Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.