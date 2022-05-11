Watch
SportsRace to the Derby

Actions

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission says Derby, Oaks drug tests have come back clean

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Jeff Roberson/AP
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Posted at 3:32 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 15:44:55-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rich Strike will maintain his 2022 Kentucky Derby win, and Secret Oath will keep her Kentucky Oaks title.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission reported that all post-race samples from both the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks were cleared.

Rich Strike won this year's Derby in a stunning 80-1 upset. Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length.

The horse wasn't even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

Rich Strike and Secret Oath will likely face each other on May 21 in the Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!