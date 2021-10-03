Watch
Ky Derby winner Medina Spirit romps to win at Santa Anita

John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ARCADIA, Calif. — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit romped to a five-length victory in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes for embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert at Santa Anita.

Medina Spirit took command out of the starting gate and built his lead through the stretch under Hall of Famer John Velazquez, who flew in from the East Coast to ride.

They covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.67.

Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test from the Derby in May.

Kentucky officials have yet to render a decision as part of its investigation into the positive test.

