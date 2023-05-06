Lexington non-profit helps horses find a home after racing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When thinking of horse racing, we think about days like the Kentucky Derby.

There are thousands of horses each year that are ready for life after racing or some thoroughbreds who never raced in the first place.

All those horses now need care and support, and that's where the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance steps in. The non-profit organization helps horses find their home once that place is not on the track.

"I've been in the game of horse racing my whole life and passionate about animals and, of course, these beautiful thoroughbreds," said Jeffrey Bloom, President of the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.

That passion developed when Bloom was young, which led him to a career as a jockey, and has translated well to his work now.

"It was sort of an obvious transition for me to try to figure out how to get involved and see if I could help out with the cause," Bloom said.

The cause is to ensure horses have a comfortable life after their days on racetracks are over.

"There are thousands upon thousands of horses that need to have a safe landing. They need to have a purpose after their careers as a racehorse," Blooms said.

Bloom and the team at Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance work with dozens of organizations across the continent to help retired racehorses and those thoroughbreds who never really got the hang of racing.

"We owe it to this athlete that's given so much to us," said Janice Towles, Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Accreditation & Grants Manager.

She reviews applications from organizations wishing to be accredited by them so they can operate their facilities as sanctuaries of sorts.

Currently, there are 81 organizations in North America accredited by the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance with 180 facilities housing horses.

There are rigorous requirements to receive accreditation. After all, the horses deserve that top-notch care.

"It's an absolute responsibility of all industry stakeholders to make sure that we have a solution for once these horses leave the race track," Bloom said.