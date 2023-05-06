Watch Now
Mage comes from behind with 15-1 odds to win the 149th Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Kiichiro Sato/AP
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 19:52:00-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mage came from behind to win the 149th Kentucky Derby.

The colt entered the race with 15-1 odds but pulled out the win in the end.

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before holding off 9-1 shot Two Phil's in the stretch. The colt, who didn't race as a 2-year-old, ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under Javier Castellano.

The 45-year-old Hall of Fame jockey, who hasn't been as in-demand lately, snapped an 0-for-15 skid in the Derby. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

“I never give up,” Castellano said. “I always try hard to do the right thing. It took me a little while to get there. I finally got it.”

Mage joined Canonero II as Derby winners with Venezuelan ties. Canonero II won the Derby and Preakness in 1971.

“Turning for home, he had a lot of heart,” Castellano said. “He's a little horse with a big heart.”

Forte, the early favorite, was scratched in the morning with a bruised foot, one of five horses that dropped out in the run-up to the race. That left 18 3-year-olds vying to wear the garland of red roses.

Two Phil's was second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

Mage paid $32.42, $14.58 and $9.08.

Two Phil's returned $10.44 and $6.52 at 9-1 odds. Angel of Empire paid $4.70 to show.

150,335 people were in attendance at Churchill Downs for this year's Derby.

