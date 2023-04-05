Maker's Mark commemorative Keeneland bottles return April 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Maker’s Mark Bourbon Keeneland commemorative bottles return to shelves Friday, April 7, which is the opening day of the 2023 Keeneland Spring Meet.

Less than 10,000 of the limited-edition Keeneland bourbon bottles will be available and generally sell out within a day.

This year’s commemorative bottle release will benefit the creation of a LexArts permanent public art legacy project involving miniature bronze horses placed throughout downtown.

For the third year, the commemorative bottles showcase three distinct label designs featuring the work of artists Sandra Oppegard, Andre Pater, and Tyler Robertson.

The label art depicts winning jockeys from the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland.

Each label is signed by the artist who created the design, plus Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin and Eighth Generation Whisky Maker & Maker’s Mark Managing Director Rob Samuels.

The labels will also be signed by one of three winning jockeys from the Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Flavien Prat (Classic), Tyler Gaffalione (Juvenile Fillies and Turf Sprint), and Hall of Famer John Velazquez (Distaff).

Maker’s Mark and Keeneland have collaborated on a commemorative bottle release for 26 years— every year since 1997—raising millions of dollars for a variety of worthy causes throughout Central Kentucky.