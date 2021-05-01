Watch
SportsRace to the Derby

Actions

Medina Spirit wins 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert breaks record with 7th win

items.[0].videoTitle
Medina Spirit is the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit
Posted at 7:04 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 19:50:28-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Medina Spirit is the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit's Hall of Fame trainer, Bob Baffert, now has seven career Kentucky Derby victories, breaking the record for most wins of all-time. This is also Baffert's second Derby win in a row.

It is also Hall of Fame jockey John Velasquez's fourth Kentucky Derby win. Velasquez also now has back-to-back Derby wins.

Medina Spirit was not an odds-on favorite to win: the horse's odds were 12/1. Essential Quality was the odds-on favorite at 5-2 and finished 4th.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight