Medina Spirit wins 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert breaks record with 7th win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Medina Spirit is the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit's Hall of Fame trainer, Bob Baffert, now has seven career Kentucky Derby victories, breaking the record for most wins of all-time. This is also Baffert's second Derby win in a row.

It is also Hall of Fame jockey John Velasquez's fourth Kentucky Derby win. Velasquez also now has back-to-back Derby wins.

Medina Spirit was not an odds-on favorite to win: the horse's odds were 12/1. Essential Quality was the odds-on favorite at 5-2 and finished 4th.

