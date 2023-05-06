Meet the man who hasn't missed a Kentucky Derby since 1947

(LEX 18) — Can you think of anything you've done every single year for more than seven decades? The chances may be slim, but there's a man from Louisville who hasn't missed a Kentucky Derby in more than 70 years.

Bob Wiehe has a pretty impressive story. His wife, Barbara, hasn't quite been to as many, but she has seen the greats from Secretariat, to American Pharoah and others.

The couple keeps tabs on their collection of programs and ticket stubs in a binder.

"I started going to the Derby with my mother in 1947," said Bob Wiehe.

He hasn't missed a Derby since. That's 76 years of witnessing history.

"After I got older, I didn't go with my mother anymore, but I went with friends," he said.

In these 75 years, going on 76, there are select Derbys that are in his winner's circle of memories.

"1957, when Iron Liege beat Gallant Man because the jockey on Gallant Man, Willie Shoemaker, stood up in the saddle," said Bob.

Bob says he never thought he'd go to 76 Derbys. He's hoping to go to at least a few more. And Bob isn't alone, here. This will be Barbara's 66th Derby.

"Yeah these are great memories, they really are," she said.

"I never even thought about the streak really, I guess, until it got in the 50s and 60s and somebody said you've been going all these years you gotta keep going and until then, the streak wasn't one of my things," said Bob.

Secretariat, American Pharoah, and last year, Rich Strike.

"Well, I mean he was the second longest shot to win the Derby I guess," he said.

Who will it be this year? Regardless, it will be another to add to his own record book.