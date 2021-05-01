Peek behind the scenes at Churchill Downs' 'city beyond the track'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's another world on the backside of the racetrack at Churchill Downs, and a city that caters to everything "horses."

Sixteen-year-old Johnny Cano works there at a job that helps these horses prepare for their performance on racing's biggest stage.

It's all about the horse," he said. "I mean, it's every morning, every day of the year. no days off."

A Lexington native, Cano works as a groom at one of the barns behind Churchill Downs.

"I walk them, I bathe them, I groom them, I clean them, I do everything with them," he said.

And the same goes for all the barns at the back of the track.

"At any given time, there could be 1,400 horses housed back here on the backside," said Rachel Collier, director of communications at the Kentucky Derby Museum. "That means there are hundreds of people back there too."

Some of the barns at Churchill Downs have living quarters, an activity center and even a church.

"These people are getting up at 4 a.m., working in the morning, you know, these horses are just incredible athletes, and they have to have really good people taking care of them," Collier said.

"There are about 20,000 foals born each year, Collier said, and only about 20 of them make it into the Kentucky Derby.

"So we've got the best 3-year-olds in the world back here at Churchill Downs," she added. "It's just really an incredible place seeing the horses. There's just nothing like it."

For Cano, the job is simple.

"They're horses and they can't take care of themselves," he said.

And even though it's Derby week, he said nothing really changes.

"We do the same thing, same schedule every day. same thing, same horses. every horse works out every day," Cano said. "And it's amazing. I can't explain it more than that."