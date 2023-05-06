Pink Out Day at Kentucky Oaks: Survivors share stories and importance of awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today was Pink Out Day at the Kentucky Oaks and people came out in all shades of pink in support of breast cancer and ovarian cancer awareness.

Pam Temple, a cancer control specialist with the Kentucky Cancer Program, explains, "So it is just, it's an emotional day, but it's a happy day. So, it's these women feeling supported and that they've made it this far in their journey. And some, they’re still fighting, some are in remission, and this is still a celebration. So, we celebrate with everybody."

Survivor and director of the Kentucky Racing Health Services, Dedra Hayden, explains her unique experience being a provider and a patient.

She says, "I was able to complete my 18 weeks of chemotherapy and I have a very good prognosis. And what made it full circle was, I treat that work here on the backside, so for years, these have all been my patients and the whole time I was sick, I was getting messages of, you know, how they were rooting me on and sending me messages and telling me that they had missed me. And so, I feel like it made a full circle for me in terms of being a provider, a patient, and a survivor."

Around $1 million has been raised to help support women in the community in several ways. The Norton Cancer Institute explains how.

Heather Singleton with the Norton Healthcare Foundation says, "All of the funds raised go towards serving underprivileged women who need mammograms and we all know how important early detection is especially in breast cancer and ovarian cancer it’s also gone toward equipment that we've needed."

