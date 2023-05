LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Practical Move has been removed from Kentucky Derby 149 due to an elevated temperature, according to Tim Yakteen.

With this change, Cyclone Mischief will take the place in the field and break from the outside of post 20, but the program number will remain the same as No. 21.

According to Churchill Downs, other horse's program numbers will remain the same, but those drawn outside Practical Move will break from one gate to their inside.