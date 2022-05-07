Massive Upset: Rich Strike wins the 148th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's official: Rich Strike is the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby in a massive upset.

Rich Strike joined the long shots Friday morning after Ethereal Road was scratched. He drew the #20 post at 80-1 odds, according to ESPN.

The horse was foaled at Calumet Farms in Versailles. Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to run by 4-1 favorite Epicenter and Zandon on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.