CHURCHILL DOWNS, Ky. (LEX18) — Secret Oath was set at 4-1 odds and was able to take the win in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks, giving 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas his fifth Oaks win and first since 1990.

Nostalgic with 15-1 odds came home second with Desert Dawn coming third with 50-1 odds. Nest, the odds on favorite at 5-2 came home fourth overall.

This is the 9th career win for Secret Oath in their racing career.