Secretariat Center in Lexington focuses on the life of horses after the race track

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A lot of our focus is on the horses on the track, but the thoroughbred industry is so much bigger than racing.

Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance has over a hundred farms and sanctuaries that care for retired horses.

And the Secretariat Center in Lexington is doing some pretty amazing work to help place horses in their forever homes.

"We are an organization that takes in retired racehorses, and retrains them, and then rehomes them in adoptive homes, hopefully forever," said Shelley Mann, Executive Director for the Secretariat Center.

The non-profit opened its doors in 2004. It's located on 22 acres at the Kentucky Horse Park.

But the Secretariat Center is only home for as long as it takes for the horses to find an adopter.

"All of our horses come in with the intent of being adopted out," said Mann. However long that takes. It might take three weeks, it might take three months."

They aim to rehome around 50 horses a year.

While they're living here, though, they are learning a new foundation of skills while staying healthy and strong.

"One of my favorite things about this place is I feel like it really gives the horses a voice," said Shelby Hume, who works at the Secretariat Center. "They're the most amazing creatures ever made, I believe. And they're so good for us."

The Secretariat Center is a boots-on-the-ground kind of place. It's a critical component, and ethical, component to the horse racing and thoroughbred industry.

"To bring them here and be able to find them homes where they're safe for the rest of their 20-some years is very rewarding," said Mann. "It's certainly something that a lot of our owners, our breeders, our trainers enjoy seeing."

Mann has a team of staff, volunteers, and interns, all of which are committed to these horses and the vision. It's where her heart is.

"I could really do something good," said Mann. "I could help the industry, I could help the organization and I could help the horses that make it all possible."

And the horses will move on... as is intended.

"That to me is the greatest gift we can give to the greatest animal on Earth, you know, is that we can give them another life that is full and fun and different for each one," said Hume.

And the valuable work being done here continues.