Sit back, smell the roses: The bond between Rich Strike's vet and trainer's family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's business as usual at Mercury Equine Center after Rich Strike's upset win at the 148th Kentucky Derby.

"We sweat in the summer, freeze in the winter," said Lindsy Reed, trainer Eric Reed's daughter.

Life goes on for Reed at Mercury Equine Center. The same goes for Rich Strike.

"He has just a lot of desire and a lot of heart," said Dr. Alan Dorton, who is Rich Strike's veterinarian.

Dorton says the traits run in the Reed family.

"He just calls me good doctor," Dorton said of Eric. "He never calls me my name. Just, yes good doctor, what can I do for you?"

"He loves that, it's kind of like their little inside joke," said Lindsy.

Dorton, a good doctor, who helps keep Rich Strike healthy, en route to striking gold.

"He's been actually a pretty easy keeper," Dorton said.

The 148th Run for the Roses, now etched in history in the present, and for another 148 years to come.

"She's actually referred to me a few times as her second father, almost," Dorton said.

"I have so much respect, so much love for him," Lindsy said. "I really do, I look at him like a second dad."

He can't forget who broke the news leading up to the first Saturday in May.

"Lindsy called and goes, 'we're in, we're in, we're in," Dorton recalled.

That's why when Rich Strike won, Lindsy made it a priority to show her appreciation.

"Doc has been with a lot of major racehorses in his career and has been with a lot of major stables," she said. "But I have never noticed anyone ever give him credit.

The Sunday after the Derby, Lindsy made a delivery to Alan's wife, Jean.

"Alan said that's about the sweetest thing that anyone has ever done," she said.

"These were in the winner's circle and then just, they thought of me," Alan said.

"He has always made time for us," Lindsy said. "And those roses, this is what you deserve."

Sometimes we have to take a moment to reflect, look at the deeper meaning of sports, and just sit back and smell the roses.

"I just want you to know, here are the roses from the Derby," Lindsy said. "From your Derby horse, Doc."

