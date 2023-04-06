The unofficial start of spring: Keeneland Spring Meet kicks off Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You know the saying. April showers, brings May flowers.

We're a month away from the Kentucky Derby, but one of the favorite precursors is Keeneland's Spring Meet.

"People show up here and their mindset is 70 and sunny every day at Keeneland," said Kara Heissenbuttel with Keeneland.

LEX 18

Thursday's weather was more like mid 40s with on and off showers, but this weekend is shaping up to be nearly picture perfect. There is no racing on Sunday, due to Easter.

Keeneland leadership says they're sold out of general admission on Saturdays already, but you can still tailgate on the hill. There's no ticket required.

"We'll have live music, jumbo screen TV, wagering, food trucks, it's a great Sunday afternoon," Heissenbuttel said.

LEX 18

The Hill will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This meet also brings the digital program back since the pandemic. It's free, and you can access it on your phone so there's no concern about misplacing your hardcopy.

To check out that digital program, click here. The first race has a 1:00 p.m. post time.