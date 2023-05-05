Things to know about the Kentucky Oaks

HISTORY

The Kentucky Oaks is the third most attended day of racing in the United States and the premier race for three-year-old fillies.

The first running of the Oaks was on May 19, 1875 when Churchill Downs was known as the Louisville Jockey Club.

Kentucky Oaks and Derby are two of the oldest contested sporting events in history, including being held at their original site.

The Oaks has become a celebration of ladies, featuring the Pink Out, the Survivors Parade, and the Longines Kentucky Oaks Fashion Contest.

SURVIVORS PARADE

The Survivors parade has been tradition for about 15 years, which involves a march for breast and ovarian cancer survivors that takes place on the historic track prior to the Longines Kentucky Oaks.

This years race will host about 149 survivors.

The initiative has raised more than $1,000,000 for women's health advocacy. Churchill Downs has partnered with Breast Health Program at Norton Cancer Institute and Horses & Hope.

FASHION

If you are attending in person, the Kentucky Oaks encourages visitors to incorporate the color pink within your outfit.

The color pink honors the Oaks official flower, the stargazer lily and celebrates Churchill Downs fundraising efforts for women's health.

PARKING

Officials have listed the following information regarding parking for the Kentucky Oaks on May 5:



On site parking for the Oaks is no longer available for purchase.

Certain tickets were sold with parking included.

Ticket should come in mail if already already purchase, no mobile delivery.

Every lot has specific directions to enter.

Lots will open at 8:00 a.m.

Limited bus and limo parking are available for pre-purchase on-site.

Limited party bus parking is available for purchase in the Green Lot.

Buses and cars can pre-purchase a Derby Drive drop off pass. The pass will be surrendered at the time of drop-off.

If you do not have on site parking, but have reserved seating with front side access, there is parking included with ticket at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Shuttles begin running at 7:30 a.m. There are ADA-accessible parking and shuttles available.

Infield general admission and infield final turn general admission tickets do not include parking.

Taxi and rideshare pick-up and drop-off will take place in the Bronze Lot at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Paid parking is available at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, which guests will have to walk to Churchill Downs. Pricing is as follows- $40 for a car or truck, $150 for an RV, and $200 for a bus.

Visit Kentucky Derby parking online for more information at: Travel & Parking | 2023 Kentucky Derby & Oaks | May 5 and May 6, 2023.

RACES

Kentucky Oaks will feature several races, including the 149 Longines Kentucky Oaks, with the first post beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Races begin at the following times:

