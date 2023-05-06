This couple is celebrating 8 years of marriage... and American Pharoah is what brought them together

(LEX 18) — Coming to the Kentucky Derby can be a tradition deeply rooted in several families, and for one couple, that tradition began in 2015.

It turns out that American Pharoah's Derby win, followed by wins at the other two jewels of the Triple Crown wasn't the only big storyline.

Aaron and Corinne Ray pretty much knew of each other before the Derby. They met a few times, had similar interests, but that's about it. Until the Derby.

Aaron Ray is originally from Louisville and his wife, Corinne, is originally from Winchester. The two became Facebook friends and would run into each other over the years.

And when American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby, they both bet on the horse and walked out winners.

Aaron thought he won big.

"I had a ticket that would have paid out about $50 or so for American Pharoah to win and I had lost it," he says.

But his loss... was their gain.

"It was gone, but, um, I won something a lot better that night," said Aaron.

The couple is now going on eight years of marriage, and they even got to meet the horse that made it all happen.

Safe to say, everyone has been crowned a champion.