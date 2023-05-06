This year's $1,000 Mint Julep honors Secretariat's historic Kentucky Derby win 50 years later

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can't have the Kentucky Derby without the Mint Julep. And each year, there's a very special Mint Julep that's pricey but for a good cause.

We're talking about the Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep. This year's Julep is honoring the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's historic Kentucky Derby win.

The Secretariat Foundation is run by two of Secretariat owner Penny Chenery's children. It helps causes that were always near and dear to Chenery.

"It's still so cool that he's still such an icon, and he still brings people so much joy," said Chenery's daughter, Kate Tweedy, who is President of the Secretariat Foundation. "Mom worked so hard to keep his legacy alive."

Tweedy says a percentage of sales from Secretariat memorabilia and merchandise goes to support the foundation."

"We support thoroughbred retirement, research into laminitis, which is what Secretariat died of, and also rehabilitation of jockeys," said Tweedy.

Those causes are important to her. They were important to her Mom.

So when Tweedy found out the $20-23,000 Mint Julep charity program would benefit the Secretariat Foundation, she got to thinking about how they could do even more.

"I've been talking to people from PPAATH, which is the Project to Preserve African American Turf History, about ways we can support them, and so we've tossed about a few ideas," said Tweedy. "We haven't really settled on a project yet, but we'd love to be involved in that."

In the 50 years since Secretariat won the Derby and then went on to win the Triple Crown, Tweedy has enjoyed the ride. She says the joy of fans, even after all those years, never gets old.

"They walk up, and their eyes are shining, and they say, 'I remember when I saw Secretariat,' or they say, 'I saw the movie,' or 'I love your mother,' or, 'That story has helped me through adversity in my own life,'" said Tweedy. "It's the joy of fans that really feeds my energy. It's fun to talk to them and it's, you know, that's the privilege of having a great athlete in our history in our family."

This year's charity Mint Julep pays tribute to the legacy of one of the greatest athletes of all time.

There were 100 silver Julep cups that were up for grabs. Those were $1,000. And 50 gold cups were $2,500. Each of the cups features a sapphire design of Secretariat's blue and white checkered silk.