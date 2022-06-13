Watch
Trainer Eric Reed takes blame for Rich Strike performance

Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Eduardo Munoz/AP
Rich Strike (4), with jockey Sonny Leon, is led onto the track for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 09:34:40-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Trainer Eric Reed says if there is anyone to blame for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike’s poor performance in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, just point the finger at him.

The veteran conditioner who orchestrated one of the greatest upsets in Derby history when Rich Strike won at odds of 80-1 last month, said he switched racing tactics in the final jewel of the Triple Crown and it backfired.

When jockey Sonny Leon asked Rich Strike to run at the top of the stretch there was no response. The colt finished sixth in the eight horse field.

