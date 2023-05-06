'True underdog story': One year later, Rich Strike's trainer recounts unbelievable win

(LEX 18) — This time last year, a lot of eyes were on Epicenter as a Kentucky Derby favorite, but we know what happened in the end.

We get chills every time we see Rich Strike come from behind at 80-1 odds. It's a true underdog story.

"To be honest with you I thought he should have been 800-1," said Kentucky Derby announcer Larry Collmus.

So, what have we learned? Never rule out the underdog. Team Rich Strike is still glowing over what happened a year ago.

"It's a dream that not many people get to experience," said Shelby Reed, trainer Eric Reed's daughter.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until one of the horses set to compete, Ethereal Road, was scratched.

"When they said I got in, I was a winner," said Eric Reed. "It didn't matter what happened after that. Everybody's got a chance when they walk in that gate."

Reed says they're still going to show Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby 30 years from now.

"I just remember feeling extremely proud of my Dad," said Shelby Reed.

"I'm in shock," Shelby told LEX 18's Maggie Davis right after the race. "I literally told my friends, I hope he doesn't finish last. We're praying for ninth, like please midfield. I lost him during the race. I said I don't know where he is and it's because he was at the front, he won! "I'm so happy for my Dad, he worked so hard for this, he's a true horseman. Blood, sweat, tears. His whole life has gone into this and it's amazing to see someone so deserving."

"She was the first person I saw in a video after the race," said Eric Reed.

"It's a story of hope and triumph and to never give up," said his daughter, Shelby.

"That was the first time I cried, and it chokes me up now," said Eric Reed.

Tears of joy... for his pride and joy.