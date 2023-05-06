Two cousins brought together with the help of 23andMe celebrating Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite our differences, the Kentucky Derby can bring us together.

And for two cousins, the Derby hasn't so much brought them together, but the last year or two has been the start of a new beginning for them.

Here at Wagner's Pharmacy in Louisville, we wanted to hear a great Derby story. And the first table we visited, well, the pieces just fit.

Kathy Beck and Connie Wolfe haven't known each other for long. Just a few years ago, they found out they were cousins through 23andMe. And what better place to sit back and smell the roses than the Kentucky Derby Museum?

Two cousins, more like sisters, where future memories are sacred.