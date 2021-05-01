What does it take to make it to the Kentucky Derby?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The thoroughbreds that are just hours away from their one shot at the Kentucky Derby aren't your regular horses. Each one of them has been preparing for this moment since they could walk.

There are only 20 slots for the field, and needless to say, to be here on the first Saturday in May is a dream come true for any owner or trainer.

There's no perfect recipe, but one thing is for sure:

"They exist to run," said Dr. Larry Bramlage, an orthopedic surgeon with Rood & Riddle. "That's their genetic makeup."

After a meticulous breeding process, new thoroughbred foals and fillies are on their feet trying to run in a matter of days. Some even put in a bridle in a matter of hours.

"Horses that don't play, that don't run or run around outside, that are just kind of in a stall, they don't lay down the same strength of their skeletal system as those that do play and do run," said Price Mill, Mill Ridge general manager and Horse Country board president.

Bramlage said it's the training that helps the horses build their athletic bodies.

"The skeleton they race with they build as their training," he said. "That's why it takes 18 months to get the horse to the Kentucky Derby because every time you overload that skeleton a little bit, the horse is going to over repair it, make it a little stronger.

Bramlage says during that process, trainers have to be careful of "derby fever."

"You have to guard against the fact that these are young athletes and they're still developing," he said. "So you can't over-train them."

Bramlage says the training is all aimed at preserving the horse's athletic career.

"You want their skeleton to be perfect, so that's our job," he said.

But even the most athletic horse may not cross the finish line first. At the end of the day, horsemen say it's down to a bit of luck.

"No one can tell you with 100% certainty, 'That horse will be a champion. That is the Kentucky Derby winner,'" Mill said. No one can do that. And the pursuit of that wakes us up every morning. It is the greatest elixir in life."