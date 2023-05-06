What to know about the Kentucky Derby

HISTORY

Churchill Downs is the one of the world's most legendary racetracks displaying the nation's greatest thoroughbred racing since 1875, hosting the Kentucky Derby.

Many people refer to the Derby as "The Run for the Roses" or the "most exciting two minutes in sports."

In 1931, the Derby was permanently scheduled for the first Saturday in May.

Several years later in 1949 and the 75th Derby was locally televised for the first time.

Fast forward to 1973 when Secretariat won the Triple Crown with the fastest finishing time to date.

FASHION

If plan to attend the Kentucky Derby in person, pastel colors are the way to go, from dresses to suits to even headwear and accessories.

The Derby is the place to go all out when it comes to your outfit.

PARKING

Derby officials have listed parking information for the Kentucky Derby on May 6:



On site parking for the Oaks and Derby is no longer available for purchase.

Certain tickets were sold with parking included.

Ticket should come in mail if already already purchase, no mobile delivery.

Every lot has specific directions to enter.

Lots will open at 8:00 a.m.

Limited bus and limo parking are available for pre-purchase on-site.

Limited party bus parking is available for purchase in the Green Lot.

Buses and cars can pre-purchase a Derby Drive drop off pass. The pass will be surrendered at the time of drop-off.

If you do not have on site parking, but have reserved seating with front side access, there is parking included with ticket at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Shuttles begin running at 7:30 a.m. There are ADA-accessible parking and shuttles available.

Infield general admission and infield final turn general admission tickets do not include parking.

Taxi and rideshare pick-up and drop-off will take place in the Bronze Lot at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Paid parking is available at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, which guests will have to walk to Churchill Downs. Pricing is as follows- $40 for a car or truck, $150 for an RV, and $200 for a bus.

Visit Kentucky Derby parking online for more information at: Travel & Parking | 2023 Kentucky Derby & Oaks | May 5 and May 6, 2023.

RACES

The Kentucky Derby will feature several races before the main race.

Races begin at the following times:

Race 1: Funny Cide presented by Twin Spires- 10:20 a.m.

Race 2: Twinspires.com presented by Forcht Bank- 11:01 a.m.

Race 3: Pleasant Colony presented by Monogram- 11:31 a.m.

Race 4: Derby City Distaff presented by Kendall-Jackson Winery- 12:04 p.m.

Race 5: Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile- 12:36 p.m.

Race 6: Knicks Go presented by L&N Federal Credit Union- 1:14 p.m.

Race 7: Twin Spires Turf Spring presented by Cohere Health- 1:56 p.m.

Race 8: Pat Day Mile presented by TwinSpires- 2:46 p.m.

Race 9: American Turf presented by BMW- 3:40 p.m.

Race 10: The Churchill Downs presented by Ford- 4:31 p.m.

Race 11: Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic- 5:27 p.m.

Race 12: Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve- 6:57 p.m.

Race 13: Sunny’s Halo presented by Waystar- 7:55 p.m.

Race 14: Donerail presented by Derby City Gaming- 8:30 p.m.

BETTING

To bet on the Kentucky Derby from home or at the track, go online to Twin Spires.

HORSES

After four horses have scratched from the race as of Friday, that leaves only 19 contenders left.

Those horses include the following:



Hit Show Verifying Two Phil's Confidence Game Tapit Trace Kingsbarns Reincarnate Mage Skinner- scratched Practical Move- scratched Disarm Jace's Road Sun Thunder Angel of Empire Forte Raise Cain Derma Sotogake Rocket Can Lord Miles- scratched Continuar- scratched Cyclone Mischief Mandarin Hero King Russell

The last time four horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was 2015 when 22 horses entered the race.

The gates open at 9:00 a.m. and the first post is at 10:30 a.m.

For more information about the Kentucky Derby, go to Kentucky Derby Event Information | 2023 Kentucky Derby & Oaks | May 5 and May 6, 2023.