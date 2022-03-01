Woodford Reserve releases 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford Reserve officially unveiled its 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle Tuesday.

This year's bottle features artwork, titled "Dreams in Bloom," by Kentucky native Jaime Corum. The painting includes three thoroughbreds racing neck-and-neck, surrounded by a spray of vivid spring flowers, including the iconic Derby red roses.

“For me, Dreams in Bloom symbolizes that greatest moment on the First Saturday in May when the horses are in the final stretch of the race," said Corum.

“As a born horse lover, the Kentucky Derby has always been a time of great anticipation and excitement for me, and a great source of pride in my home state. I am honored to help celebrate the 148th running of the Derby with this new artwork for Woodford Reserve."

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve also announced its partnership with retailer Williams Sonoma. As part of the partnership, the Woodford Spire joins the line of co-branded cocktails mixers for sale nationwide, including the Mint Julep and Whiskey Sour.

An official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby, the Woodford Spire is made with with cranberry and lemon.

The 16-fluid-ounce bottle of Woodford Spire will soon be available for purchase online and in Williams Sonoma retail stores; pre-sale starts March 1.