'You can't just not love it': The story behind a perfect Derby photo

CHURCHILL DOWNS, Ky. (LEX18) — People who come to the Kentucky Derby usually spend a lot of time trying to capture the perfect photo.

Of course, it's harder than it looks. A special Derby photo was taken by a Lexington man.

"You can't just not love it," said Dr. Michael Huang who is a photographer with an emotional connection.

Huang captured the photo finish for the 141st running of the Derby, seven years ago in 2015. This was a sentimental moment for Michael. His mother had passed a year before the emotional photo was taken.

"There was so much that could have gone wrong with that photo, that I haven't re-created it," said Huang. "It really means something. I know it was my mom pulling the strings to make it happen."

And as the 2022 Derby runs on Mother's Day weekend, Michael prepares for another Derby Day.

"I was thinking about her the whole day, and it just worked out," he said. "It was like 'Michael, you're going to do this.' And we did it."