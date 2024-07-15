Watch Now
Reed Sheppard shines with 45 combined points in first two NBA Summer League games

David Becker/AP
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 15, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (LEX 18) — In just two games, Reed Sheppard is making quite the splash in the NBA Summer League.

Sheppard and his Houston Rockets first faced Bronny James and the Lakers on Friday.

Sheppard recorded 23 points in 30 minutes in his first-ever game as a professional. He also had 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks in Houston's 99-80 win over Los Angeles.

Houston then faced the Washington Wizards on Sunday, where Sheppard had 22 points in 32 minutes. Sheppard loaded the stat sheet once again with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, and 1 block in Houston's 109-91 win over the Wizards.

Sheppard's performances caught the attention of a couple of NBA All-Stars on X.

Former Murray State Racer and current Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant chimed in as well.

The Rockets are set to play the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at 6:30 ET on NBA TV and ESPN+.

