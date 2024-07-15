Reed Sheppard shines with 45 combined points in first two NBA Summer League games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (LEX 18) — In just two games, Reed Sheppard is making quite the splash in the NBA Summer League.

Sheppard and his Houston Rockets first faced Bronny James and the Lakers on Friday.

Sheppard recorded 23 points in 30 minutes in his first-ever game as a professional. He also had 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks in Houston's 99-80 win over Los Angeles.

Houston then faced the Washington Wizards on Sunday, where Sheppard had 22 points in 32 minutes. Sheppard loaded the stat sheet once again with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, and 1 block in Houston's 109-91 win over the Wizards.

Sheppard's performances caught the attention of a couple of NBA All-Stars on X.

Reed Sheppard nice y’all !! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 14, 2024

Former Murray State Racer and current Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant chimed in as well.

The Rockets are set to play the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at 6:30 ET on NBA TV and ESPN+.