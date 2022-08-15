Reed Sheppard, top recruits will host "Midwest Charity Classic" to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Kentucky basketball commit Reed Sheppard is joining forces with some of the country's top-rated recruits for the Midwest Charity Classic, to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims and the American Red Cross.

The Midwest Charity Classic is set for August 27th at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. ESPN's Seth Greenberg will serve as the event's emcee and commentator.

Sheppard, a five-star recruit and London, Kentucky native, will be joined by more than a dozen of the country's four- and five-star recruits, including fellow Kentucky commit, Rob Dillingham.

Midwest Charity Classic

They are also slated to be joined by:

Xavier Booker – Michigan State Commit – 2023 – Top 5 (3) – 5 Star

Mookie Cook – 2023 – Top 5 (4) – 5 Star

Rob Dillingham – Kentucky Commit – 2023 – Top 10 (6) – 5 Star

Reed Sheppard* – Kentucky Commit – 2023 – Top 20 (20) – 5 Star

Rayvon Griffith – Cincinnati Commit – 2023 – Top 40 (36) – 4 Star

Kaleb Glenn – Louisville Commit – 2023 – Top 50 (50) – 4 Star

Brealon Green – 2023 – Top 60 (57)– 4 Star

Garwey Dual – 2023 – Top 70 (68) – 4 Star

Gabe Cupps – Indiana Commit – 2023 – Top 100 (96) – 4 Star

Flory Bidunga – 2024 – Top 5 (5) – 5 Star

Tyler McKinley – 2024 – Top 70 (61) – 4 Star

Sir Mohammed – 2024 – Top 70 (68) – 4 Star

Travis Perry* – 2024 – Top 100 (86) – 4 Star

Raleigh Burgess – 2024 – Top 100

Trey McKenney – 2025 – Top 10

RJ Greer – 2025 – Top 100

*Game Participation pending KHSAA waiver approval

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the game tips off at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by visiting MidwestCharityClassic.com

Event proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Flood Relief fund of the American Red Cross.