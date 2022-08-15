Reed Sheppard, top recruits will host "Midwest Charity Classic" to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Kentucky basketball commit Reed Sheppard is joining forces with some of the country's top-rated recruits for the Midwest Charity Classic, to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims and the American Red Cross.
The Midwest Charity Classic is set for August 27th at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. ESPN's Seth Greenberg will serve as the event's emcee and commentator.
Sheppard, a five-star recruit and London, Kentucky native, will be joined by more than a dozen of the country's four- and five-star recruits, including fellow Kentucky commit, Rob Dillingham.
They are also slated to be joined by:
- Xavier Booker – Michigan State Commit – 2023 – Top 5 (3) – 5 Star
- Mookie Cook – 2023 – Top 5 (4) – 5 Star
- Rob Dillingham – Kentucky Commit – 2023 – Top 10 (6) – 5 Star
- Reed Sheppard* – Kentucky Commit – 2023 – Top 20 (20) – 5 Star
- Rayvon Griffith – Cincinnati Commit – 2023 – Top 40 (36) – 4 Star
- Kaleb Glenn – Louisville Commit – 2023 – Top 50 (50) – 4 Star
- Brealon Green – 2023 – Top 60 (57)– 4 Star
- Garwey Dual – 2023 – Top 70 (68) – 4 Star
- Gabe Cupps – Indiana Commit – 2023 – Top 100 (96) – 4 Star
- Flory Bidunga – 2024 – Top 5 (5) – 5 Star
- Tyler McKinley – 2024 – Top 70 (61) – 4 Star
- Sir Mohammed – 2024 – Top 70 (68) – 4 Star
- Travis Perry* – 2024 – Top 100 (86) – 4 Star
- Raleigh Burgess – 2024 – Top 100
- Trey McKenney – 2025 – Top 10
- RJ Greer – 2025 – Top 100
*Game Participation pending KHSAA waiver approval
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the game tips off at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by visiting MidwestCharityClassic.com
Event proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Flood Relief fund of the American Red Cross.